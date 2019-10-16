Special Report: Light Rail Councillor Wilson Requests Ontario Government LRT Cost Analysis Hamilton's Ward 1 Councillor has requested a copy of the 'third party analysis' that formed the basis for the Ontario Government's sudden decision to cancel the Hamilton Light Rail Transit project. By Ryan McGreal

Published December 17, 2019

When the Ontario Government abruptly canceled Hamilton's light rail transit (LRT) project yesterday, Transport Minister Caroline Mulroney referenced a 'third party analysis' that estimated the project cost had ballooned to $5.5 billion, an astonishing number that spurred widespread incredulity.

It's difficult to imagine that the Ontario Government's Hamilton LRT numbers are credible. They claim the capital cost will be $3.62 billion and the operating cost over 30 years will be another $1.934 billion - or $64.46 million a year. That is utterly absurd.

In response, Hamilton Ward 1 Councillor Maureen Wilson has written to Minister Mulroney to request a copy of the analysis that formed the basis for this determination.

Wilson's letter reads:

The Honourable Caroline Mulroney

Minister of Transportation

Government of Ontario Dear Madam Minister: I am writing to formally request a copy of the third party analysis of the Hamilton LRT project as referenced by you in your CHML interview with Mr. Bill Kelly this morning. The content of that analysis and the methodology used in the project assessment are of great interest to me and all Hamiltonians. Since the analysis formed the basis of you and your Government’s decision with respect to Hamilton’s LRT I trust you will share it publicly. I would request a copy of this report by Friday, December 20th. If need be, I will travel into your Office to retrieve the report. Respectfully,

Maureen Wilson

It will be interesting to see whether and how Minister Mulroney responds. The timing of yesterday's decision is particularly bizarre and unexpected, given that the Province was consulting positively with the Hamilton Chamber of Commerce just last week and the Province was expected to receive the final construction bids through the Request for Proposals (RFP) process this coming March.

Ryan McGreal, the editor of Raise the Hammer, lives in Hamilton with his family and works as a programmer, writer and consultant. Ryan volunteers with Hamilton Light Rail, a citizen group dedicated to bringing light rail transit to Hamilton. Ryan wrote a city affairs column in Hamilton Magazine, and several of his articles have been published in the Hamilton Spectator. His articles have also been published in The Walrus and HuffPost. He maintains a personal website, has been known to share passing thoughts on Twitter and Facebook, and posts the occasional cat photo on Instagram.

0 Comments

Post a Comment

You must be logged in to comment.